Wilma McBeth
FARMINGTON - Wilma "Dutch" E. McBeth, 104, of Farmington, formerly of Elmwood, passed away at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on January 14, 1915, to Robert and Janey (Ernest) Rushing in Swanwick, IL. She married Floyd McBeth on August 23, 1933, in Herman, IL. He preceded her in death in 1974.
She is survived by one daughter, Betty (the late Charlie) Harkness of Belvidiere, IL; one son, Dan (Diana) McBeth of Elmwood; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Glenn (Jean) McBeth; four brothers; and four sisters.
Wilma was a sales clerk at the Fair Store in Elmwood and worked for Bert Sparks for 30 years. She also worked at Elmer Rushing's Café for 12 years.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church, with a one hour visitation prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Yates City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019