Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilma Pauline Eubank

Wilma Pauline Eubank Obituary
Wilma Pauline Eubank
PEORIA - Wilma Pauline Eubank, age 91, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be held on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made in Pauline's name to the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019
