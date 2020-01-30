|
|
Wilson "Curly" Thompson
WASHINGTON - Wilson (Curly) H. Thompson, 81, of Washington, IL, passed away January 5, at Fondulac Rehab.
He was born October 18, 1938 in Decatur, IL to Athie and Sophie Thompson. He married Beverly Emmett on September 1, 1977.
Curly is survived by his wife, Bev; three sons, one daughter and his best friend, Dave Wiesenhan. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.
He drove a semi- truck and belonged to the Teamsters Union.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
To view Curly's memorial page or to leave an online tribute please go to
www.schmidthaller.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020