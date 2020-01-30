Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson "Curly" Thompson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson "Curly" Thompson Obituary
Wilson "Curly" Thompson
WASHINGTON - Wilson (Curly) H. Thompson, 81, of Washington, IL, passed away January 5, at Fondulac Rehab.
He was born October 18, 1938 in Decatur, IL to Athie and Sophie Thompson. He married Beverly Emmett on September 1, 1977.
Curly is survived by his wife, Bev; three sons, one daughter and his best friend, Dave Wiesenhan. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.
He drove a semi- truck and belonged to the Teamsters Union.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
To view Curly's memorial page or to leave an online tribute please go to
www.schmidthaller.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -