|
|
Winfred E. Younger Jr.
PEORIA - Winfred E. "Buff" Younger Jr., 46, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. at 4:23 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on March 23, 1973, in Peoria to Winfred and Rosemary Younger Sr. Rosemary survives. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where the Rev. Alphonso Lyons is Pastor. He often enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, joking and breeding his pit bulls, but mostly, enjoyed time with his family.
In addition to his loving mother, Rosemary (George Sr.) Moore, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, his fiancé, Tabathe Bennett; eleven sons, DeMario Younger, Deshae Younger, Kamar Anderson, Jahmarious Sanford, Jamal Younger, Dayshaun Smullin, Javion Younger, Tyler Myles, Damon Smullin, Kemaruri Younger and DuMaruia Wilson, all of Peoria; five daughters, Esterica Phillips, Shakira Younger, Jasmine Younger, Wyneisha Younger and Makenzie Younger, all of Peoria; five brothers, Eric Younger, Marcus Younger, Bryson Younger, Demetrius Moore and George Moore Jr., all of Peoria; four sisters, Lesley Coleman, Shawntice Younger, Tasha Moore and Brandi Weaver of Peoria; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Younger Sr.; paternal grandmother, Cora White; one nephew, Eric Brown Jr.; and a special cousin, Laciya Younger.
Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Alphonso Lyons will officiate. Winfred will have a private internment.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019