Winiferd M. "Winnie" Sedivy
1947 - 2020
Winiferd "Winnie" M. Sedivy
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Winiferd "Winnie" M. Sedivy, 72, of Peoria Heights passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born on November 27, 1947, in Padukah, Kentucky, to Francis Tyler. She was married to her soulmate, Dennis J. Sedivy, who passed away on December 6, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her mother; daughter, LaDonna; brother, Keith; and great-grandson, Kayleb.
Winnie was Dietary Manager at Sharon Health care for almost 30 years.
Her hobbies consisted of crafting, cooking, baking, shopping and being surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her three children, Walter Hurley, Michael Hurley (Lisa) and Beth Hurley (Christina); eight grandkids, Matthew Hawley,William Hurley (Lindsey), Christina Bowen (Derek), Haley Klutts (Chase), Devin Klutts (Stephanie), Corey Hurley (April), Brittney Bell (Derek) and Misty Gaard (Joe); eleven great-grandkids, whom she loved very much; and five siblings, John Tyler (Evelyn), Sue Guinn (Donald), Brenda Arians (Arlyn), Linda Galloway (James) and Ed Tyler.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Unity Church of Peoria, 3127 N. Avalon, Peoria, Illinois 61604, with the Rev. Linda Foreman officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, a public visitation will be held on Saturday, following the private service from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed with a limit of 25 guests to be in the church at one time. She will then be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Donations are not needed, but any blessings made payable to Unity Church that she loved are appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:45 - 11:30 AM
Unity Church of Peoria
NOV
21
Service
Unity Church of Peoria
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
