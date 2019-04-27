|
Winifred Hightower
NORMAL - Winifred R. "Winnie" "Missy" Hightower, 83, of Normal passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator. The Rev. Rodney Kreier will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Streator. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Clinton Hightower, Bob Hightower, Stephen Hightower, Danny Hightower, Tyler Hightower and Ryan Hightower
Born July 3, 1935, in Paducah, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Laverne (Banks) Duncan. She married Roberson Hightower on September 22, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2016.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon Tolbert of Normal, Yvonne Hightower of Peoria, Gloria Williams of Bloomington and Karen Hightower of Bloomington; sons, Jesse (Mary) Hightower of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Craig (QuoVadis) Hightower of Peoria, Neil (Ellen) Hightower of Bloomington and Allen (Chris) Hightower of Normal; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dyan Tyler of Hampton, Georgia, and Dorene Wade of Streator; a brother, Dean (Sandy) Duncan of Streator; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene Washington.
Raised in Streator, she attended Streator Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School. She worked as a telephone operator for GTE for many years in Streator and Bloomington.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She loved sewing and quilting, was an avid card player and loved reading, music, movies, game shows and cooking for her family.
Memorials may be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019