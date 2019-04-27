Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solon Telford Funeral Home
301 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2320
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Hightower


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winifred Hightower Obituary
Winifred Hightower
NORMAL - Winifred R. "Winnie" "Missy" Hightower, 83, of Normal passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator. The Rev. Rodney Kreier will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Streator. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Clinton Hightower, Bob Hightower, Stephen Hightower, Danny Hightower, Tyler Hightower and Ryan Hightower
Born July 3, 1935, in Paducah, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Laverne (Banks) Duncan. She married Roberson Hightower on September 22, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2016.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon Tolbert of Normal, Yvonne Hightower of Peoria, Gloria Williams of Bloomington and Karen Hightower of Bloomington; sons, Jesse (Mary) Hightower of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Craig (QuoVadis) Hightower of Peoria, Neil (Ellen) Hightower of Bloomington and Allen (Chris) Hightower of Normal; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dyan Tyler of Hampton, Georgia, and Dorene Wade of Streator; a brother, Dean (Sandy) Duncan of Streator; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene Washington.
Raised in Streator, she attended Streator Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School. She worked as a telephone operator for GTE for many years in Streator and Bloomington.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She loved sewing and quilting, was an avid card player and loved reading, music, movies, game shows and cooking for her family.
Memorials may be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now