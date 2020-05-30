Woody Cochran
PEORIA - Dempsey Woodrow Cochran, 91, born August 27, 1928, in Pauls Valley Oklahoma,formerly of Peoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Better known as "Woody," he was the youngest of 11 children and grew up on the family farm in Pauls Valley. Woody enjoyed life on the farm. As a young boy, he would bring his pet goat into the house to stay with him, only to have his father yell "Get that goat out of this house!" Woody was known for his keen electrical work. He had installed plugs, switches and lights to enable his brother to deliver calves at night on the old homestead.
Woody graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 1947 before attending and graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1952 with a degree in engineering. While at OSU, he was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He often spoke of his fond memories in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while attending college.
Woodrow served in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. After graduation, he worked for the Purina dog food company. Woody then went on to work for the Caterpillar tractor company in Peoria, Illinois.
After moving to Peoria, he would often take the train back to Pauls Valley to visit his brother James, see the family and attend Pauls Valley High School reunions. Woody retired from Caterpillar after a wonderful 30-year career.
Woody was very active and loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, as well as his early years at the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley. Woody had a true love and passion for pipe organ music. He graciously funded pipe organs to both Methodist churches that he attended.
Woody was active in the Scottish Rite of Peoria, joining in 1961. He received the "Peoria Cross" in 2003, served on the supreme council in 2012, was past president, and earned his 32nd degree.
In retirement, he lived in Peoria, where he continued his hobby of collecting cowboy boots and his real love, singing in the First United Methodist church choir in Peoria for over 20 years. Woody enjoyed cameras and photography. He would often take pictures of the family, farm, cows and anything that he found interesting. He loved his cars and they were always kept in top condition. He was a sharp dresser and was always well groomed.
After many years in Peoria, Woody moved to Athens, Texas, to live his final years with his nephew, Stewart Cochran; and his wife, Marjorie. Woody truly had a wonderful life.
Woody is survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Cochran; nieces, Betty, Pam, JoHollye, Marlene, Roberta, Chris, Julie, Paula, Deborah, Janice, Beverly, Carolyn and Angela; nephews, Stewart, Bishop, Jerry, Dan, Owen and Doug; 33 great-nieces and nephews; and 20 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Whitebead Cemetery in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the family's guestbook at www.stufflebeanfuneralhome.com.
PEORIA - Dempsey Woodrow Cochran, 91, born August 27, 1928, in Pauls Valley Oklahoma,formerly of Peoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Better known as "Woody," he was the youngest of 11 children and grew up on the family farm in Pauls Valley. Woody enjoyed life on the farm. As a young boy, he would bring his pet goat into the house to stay with him, only to have his father yell "Get that goat out of this house!" Woody was known for his keen electrical work. He had installed plugs, switches and lights to enable his brother to deliver calves at night on the old homestead.
Woody graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 1947 before attending and graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1952 with a degree in engineering. While at OSU, he was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He often spoke of his fond memories in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while attending college.
Woodrow served in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. After graduation, he worked for the Purina dog food company. Woody then went on to work for the Caterpillar tractor company in Peoria, Illinois.
After moving to Peoria, he would often take the train back to Pauls Valley to visit his brother James, see the family and attend Pauls Valley High School reunions. Woody retired from Caterpillar after a wonderful 30-year career.
Woody was very active and loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, as well as his early years at the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley. Woody had a true love and passion for pipe organ music. He graciously funded pipe organs to both Methodist churches that he attended.
Woody was active in the Scottish Rite of Peoria, joining in 1961. He received the "Peoria Cross" in 2003, served on the supreme council in 2012, was past president, and earned his 32nd degree.
In retirement, he lived in Peoria, where he continued his hobby of collecting cowboy boots and his real love, singing in the First United Methodist church choir in Peoria for over 20 years. Woody enjoyed cameras and photography. He would often take pictures of the family, farm, cows and anything that he found interesting. He loved his cars and they were always kept in top condition. He was a sharp dresser and was always well groomed.
After many years in Peoria, Woody moved to Athens, Texas, to live his final years with his nephew, Stewart Cochran; and his wife, Marjorie. Woody truly had a wonderful life.
Woody is survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Cochran; nieces, Betty, Pam, JoHollye, Marlene, Roberta, Chris, Julie, Paula, Deborah, Janice, Beverly, Carolyn and Angela; nephews, Stewart, Bishop, Jerry, Dan, Owen and Doug; 33 great-nieces and nephews; and 20 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Whitebead Cemetery in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the family's guestbook at www.stufflebeanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.