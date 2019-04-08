Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Yvonne A. Wehrli

Yvonne A. Wehrli Obituary
Yvonne A. Wehrli
HANNA CITY - Yvonne A. Wehrli, 87, of Hanna City, IL, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Courtyard Estates in Farmington, IL.
Born July 26, 1931, in Peoria to Walter and Nellie "Marie" (VanValey) Bensel, she married Gerald "Dick" Wehrli in Peoria, IL, on November 27, 1948. He passed away on July 1, 2009, in Peoria, IL.
Survivors include a son, Richard (Christine) Wehrli of Hanna City; three daughters, Deborah (Robert) Cullen of East Peoria, Rebecca (Stuart) Cunningham of Hanna City and Cynthia (Kim) Harris of Sullivan, IL; sister, Nancy Wise of Pekin; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and two brothers, Howard and William Bensel.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. The Rev. John E. Rothfusz will officiate. Burial will be in Trivoli Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
