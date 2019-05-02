Yvonne Doueihi

PEORIA - Yvonne Doueihi, age 88, of Peoria, passed away at 5:37 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence.

Yvonne was born on August 15, 1930 in Tripoli, Lebanon to Esber and Helene Karam. She married Sarkis B. Doueihi on October 3, 1950 in Dimane, Lebanon. He preceded her in death in 2013.

She is survived by 6 sons, Mehsen (Donna), Pierre (Ruth), Mikhael (Norma), Joseph (Honia), George (Alice) and Milad (Sabrina), 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Mary Fares.

Yvonne was a homemaker and devoted her entire life to taking care of her family. She was a member of St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church and loved cooking.

A visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at St. Sharbel Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the church with additional visitation one hour prior. Chorbishop Faouzi Elia and Fr. Bechara Awada will officiate and burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.

Memorials in Yvonne's name may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

