Yvonne L. Hansen
PEORIA - Yvonne Lynette Hansen, 61, of Peoria passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her sister's home.
Yvonne was born on June 1, 1959, in Aurora, the daughter of Russell and Verniece Hansen. Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her older sister, Celeste Hansen of Peoria.
Yvonne and her family lived in Brussells, Belgium, from 1967 to 1970, where Russell was employed by Caterpillar. The family traveled extensively through Europe during those years. She was a 1977 graduate of Morton High School and a 1981 graduate of ISU with a Bachelors Degree in Interior Design. College antics included driving a car through the ISU quad and breaking a store window. After college graduation, she moved to Dallas, TX, where she briefly worked in Interior Design sales. Later, she passed her broker's license and worked as a sales assistant for First Boston Corporation.
In February of 1987, at age 27, while on a ski vacation in Colorado, she suffered a brain stem stroke, resulting in locked in syndrome and quadriplegia. Yvonne was able to communicate via eye blink and a computer with a bluetooth device attached to a facial muscle. She wrote and published a book entitled "The Silent One." Yvonne was not only an inspiration to her many friends, but also thousands of caregivers over 33 years who experienced her positivity, her wit and incredible sense of humor. She never once expressed self-pity of anger of her situation.
She enjoyed community outing, movies, DVDs, audio books, scrabble games with Celeste and, most of all, visits from friends. Yvonne was in active contact with 120 college friends, high school friends, former co-workers, former neighbors and former caregivers. Special mention goes out to Lori Levar and Janelle Crump, her two most frequent visitors. Other special friends include Denise Macino, Christine Bitzer, Janet Meyer, Malynda High, Judy Parieti, Randy Belsey, Mary Spahr, Nancy Stephens, Phil Roecker, Marguerite Cummings and Barb Heer.
Family would like to thank Dr. Tom Kouri and staff at Harbour Lights Hospice, including Amanda, Ruth, Brittany, Kelly and Angie, for their loving and exceptional care.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
or to Peoria Lakeview Branch of the Library for audio books.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
