Yvonne Moreland
PEKIN - Yvonne K. Moreland, 76, of Pekin passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family and her dogs.
She was born on February 10, 1943, in Pekin to Earl and Mary VanNattan.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Moreland of Pekin, IL; sons, Wayne (Marge) Ratliff of Pekin, IL, Cody Ratliff of Sevierville, TN, and Wes Ratliff of Pekin, IL; grandson, Wayne Ratliff of Elmwood, IL; step-children, Rebecca Williamson and Eric Moreland; and step-grandson, Alex Williamson.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Yvonne loved her dogs, Walmart, dancing, reading, bread, butter and desserts.
Per her request, there will be no services. Schmidt-Haller is assisting the family with cremation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Online condolences may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019