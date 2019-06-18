|
|
Zarious Malikai Fair
PEORIA - Mr. Zarious Malikai Fair, age 16, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Zarious was born on May 22, 2003, in Peoria, IL, to DeMarco Fair and Gamiake MaKori.
Zarious worked at Jonas Seafood in East Peoria, IL, as a dishwasher. He was sweet, kind, loving, funny, curious and nosey. He liked riding bikes, playing basketball and the video game Fortnite and collecting Nike Airforce 1 and Michael Jordan gym shoes.
Zarious leaves to cherish his precious memory, his parents, DeMarco Fair and Gamiake MaKori, both of Peoria; his brother, Marquawn Fair of Peoria; three sisters, his twin, Zakariyya Fair, and Anaitra Broom and Samiah MaKori of Peoria; grandparents, Deborah Owens, Caroline Fair and Earnest Broom, all of Peoria; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Antonio Bell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate. Zarious will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019