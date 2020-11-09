1/1
Zelda Ann Brignall
{ "" }
BARTONVILLE - Zelda A. Brignall, age 95, of Bartonville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 9:55 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1924, in Table Grove, IL, to Clarence and Gladys (Callihan) Fawcett. She married George Brignall on Sept. 21, 1947, in Table Grove. He passed away on Feb. 25, 1994, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Douglas Brignall; one son-in-law, Kevin Mason; one sister, Linda Long; and two brothers, Donald and Max Fawcett.
Survivors include one son, Steven (Mi) Brignall of Bartonville; one sister, Georgia Mason of Bartonville; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Carmody of Spring, TX; one brother-in-law, Martin Long of Moline, IL; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Zelda was a 1945 graduate of Graham College of Nursing and was an RN for over 40 years, mostly working at Peoria State Hospital. She was an active member of the Graham Hospital Alumni Associate.
The family would like to thank the OSF Hospice team for their care and compassion for Zelda.
Cremation rites have been accord with graveside services on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Kingston Mines Cemetery. There will be a celebration of Zelda's life at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or your local animal shelter.
You may view Zelda's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
