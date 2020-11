Or Copy this URL to Share

Zelpha M. King

CHILLICOTHE - Zelpha M. King, age 91, of Chillicothe passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.



