Boothman Alan Robert Of Fangfoss.
Died at home on 9th October 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Norina,
loving father of Graham & Kathryn and loved granddad of Joshua, Oliver & Grace.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held.
Donations may be made, if desired, and will be divided between Candlelighters & Hannah's Wilberry Wonder Pony via jgfieldrandson.co.uk/donations.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 14, 2020