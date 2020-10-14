Home

Alan Boothman Notice
Boothman Alan Robert Of Fangfoss.

Died at home on 9th October 2020, aged 76 years.

Beloved husband of Norina,
loving father of Graham & Kathryn and loved granddad of Joshua, Oliver & Grace.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held.

Donations may be made, if desired, and will be divided between Candlelighters & Hannah's Wilberry Wonder Pony via jgfieldrandson.co.uk/donations.

Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 14, 2020
