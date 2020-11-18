|
PRESTON Annie (Nan) Peacefully in York Hospital
on Wednesday, 11th November,
aged 96.
Nan of Seaton Ross,
a dearly loved and devoted
wife of the late Robbie,
wonderful mother and
mother in law to Nigel and Jill,
adoring grandma to
Nicola, Fiona and Katrina and
their husbands and partners
Tim,Adam and Ryan and
an immensely proud
great grandma to Alfie and Ivy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions,
a small family funeral will be held
for Nan at St Edmund's, Seaton Ross followed by interment on Friday 4th December at 2pm.
The family hope to have a service
of remembrance and celebration
of Nan's long and fulfilled life
when restrictions are lifted.
Donations in memory of Nan,
if so desired, are for
St Edmund's Church and
may be sent c/o
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
York, YO42 2QA. Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 18, 2020