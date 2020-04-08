|
GREEN BRENDA
(nee Fisher) Passed away peacefully in
Figham House, Beverley
on 26th March aged 89 years.
Loved and loving wife of the late Jeff Green, Mother to Jenny and Jeff and devoted Grandma of Abby, Tasha, Tom and Charlie.
Private family service to take place at 11.00am on 7th April at Pocklington cemetery.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date with donations to Cancer and Dementia Research. All enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Apr. 8, 2020