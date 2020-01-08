|
BEALES Christine Mary Aged 62
Suddenly on
25th December 2019
Dearest wife of Stuart,
mum to Andrew & Catherine, grandmother to Holly,
daughter of Barbara & the late Eric, sister to Peter & Margaret and friend to Richard, Eileen & Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Market Weighton on Wednesday
15th January at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
