J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Christine Beales Notice
BEALES Christine Mary Aged 62
Suddenly on
25th December 2019
Dearest wife of Stuart,
mum to Andrew & Catherine, grandmother to Holly,
daughter of Barbara & the late Eric, sister to Peter & Margaret and friend to Richard, Eileen & Sue.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Market Weighton on Wednesday
15th January at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton. Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
