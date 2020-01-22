|
|
|
Wealleans Colin Of Pickering,
formerly of Malton.
Passed away peacefully in York District Hospital on
January 13th 2020, aged 78 years, after a long illness fought with great courage and bravery.
A very special, beloved husband of Diana, loving and treasured father of Shaun and Heidi, father in law
of Karen and Andy and a dear Grandad of Colin, Jess, Emily, Christie, Phoebe, Dan and Edd.
Following a private family burial,
a Thanksgiving and Memorial Service will be held at
All Saints Church, Terrington
on Friday January 24th at 1pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
if desired, may be given for Parkinson's UK and the
Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to Fergus Court Funeral Services Tel. 01653 229021
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020