CLARKE David Stuart Formerly of Allerthorpe.
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against illness on 26th January 2020,
aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Judith, dearly loved dad of Simon and Nick, in laws Sarah and Becky, a proud grandpa to Chiara and Esme, beloved son-in-law to
Phyllis MBE.
Service to take place at Haltemprice Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu welcome at the service to The Daisy Appeal.
Resting at F. Stephenson & Son, Beverley,
Tel. 01482 881367
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 5, 2020