UMPLEBY Derek Passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020
aged 84 years.
A dearly loved husband of Georgina and a loving dad & granddad.
Due to current circumstances
a private family funeral will be held at St John the Baptist
Church, Wilberfoss.
Donations in memory of Derek may be made to Ward 28 at
York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Alternatively they may be
sent to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 4, 2020