Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Umpleby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Umpleby

Notice Condolences

Derek Umpleby Notice
UMPLEBY Derek Passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020
aged 84 years.
A dearly loved husband of Georgina and a loving dad & granddad.
Due to current circumstances
a private family funeral will be held at St John the Baptist
Church, Wilberfoss.
Donations in memory of Derek may be made to Ward 28 at
York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Alternatively they may be
sent to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -