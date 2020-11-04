Home

G M Sharp
27a New Street
Pocklington, South Yorkshire YO42 2QA
01759 302205
Don Sissons

Don Sissons Notice
SISSONS Don Peacefully in hospital on
21st October, aged 86 years,
of Pocklington, formerly Burnby.
Beloved husband of Nora,
a much loved Dad of Leslie and Debbie, father in law of Kandy and Mark, loving grandpa of Jake and Harry, a dear brother of William
and brother in law of Carol.
Family funeral service due
to current circumstances.
Donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 4, 2020
