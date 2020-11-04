|
SISSONS Don Peacefully in hospital on
21st October, aged 86 years,
of Pocklington, formerly Burnby.
Beloved husband of Nora,
a much loved Dad of Leslie and Debbie, father in law of Kandy and Mark, loving grandpa of Jake and Harry, a dear brother of William
and brother in law of Carol.
Family funeral service due
to current circumstances.
Donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Nov. 4, 2020