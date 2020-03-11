|
|
|
FEATHERSTONE Gerald The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the many cards and messages of sympathy during their recent sad bereavement.
Very special thanks to everyone who cared for and supported Gerald over the past few years. Especially to Rachael Church for the exceptional home care provided, and to Dale and all the team at Stoneleigh Home, Bielby for their outstanding standards of residential care.
Grateful thanks to
Rev Canon Stephen Cope for a very comforting funeral service, and to GM Sharp for the professional, dignified and compassionate funeral arrangements.
Sincere thanks to all who attended and donated generously towards Church funds at All Saints,
Holme on Spalding Moor and
St Edmund's, Seaton Ross.
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 11, 2020