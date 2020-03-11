|
|
|
HALL Gwen Passed away peacefully on
2nd March 2020 aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, loving mum & mother in law of Peter & Freda and Janet & Alan, dear nan of Jonathan, Caroline,
Ian & Stacey and great nanny of Oliver, Jacob, William & Hope.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington on Monday 16th March at 11:00 am followed by committal
at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
Marie Curie Nurses, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 11, 2020