AITKEN JAMES Passed away peacefully
on 15th January 2020
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Carol,
much loved dad of Louise,
Fiona, James & Gemma and
a dear father in law, grandad,
great grandad & brother.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium,
Octon on Friday 31st January
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton.
Tel : 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020