Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Market Weighton)
73 Market Place
York, North Yorkshire YO43 3AN
01430 871474
Resources
More Obituaries for James Aitken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Aitken

Notice Condolences

James Aitken Notice
AITKEN JAMES Passed away peacefully
on 15th January 2020
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Carol,
much loved dad of Louise,
Fiona, James & Gemma and
a dear father in law, grandad,
great grandad & brother.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium,
Octon on Friday 31st January
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton.
Tel : 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -