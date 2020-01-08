|
|
|
GIBBON JENNIFER ANN
(nee Grainger) Died peacefully on
26th December, aged 77 years,
at York Hospital.
Wife of late Arthur Gibbon.
Much loved mother of Dean, Tracey and Derek. Grandma of Liam, Daniel, Matthew, Lee,
Craig, Hannah, and Shane.
Great Grandma of Charlie.
Sister to Les and the late John
and Margaret.
Funeral service to be held at Pocklington All Saints Church on Monday 13th January at 13.00 followed by committal at Octon Crematorium at 14.30.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward 16 at York Hospital, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Cromwell Road, York,
Tel:- 01904 643936.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020