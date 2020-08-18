|
Coulthard Joan Audrey It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Audrey Coulthard announce her death at 91 years, after a short illness bravely fought.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by her sons David and Jonathan, her daughter in law Joanne and her grandchildren Tom, Rosie, Lucy and Robbie.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Joe.
Joan attended
Mill Mount Grammar School for Girls and taught at Carr Junior School in York.
She was a much loved member of the Wilberfoss village community.
Due to current restrictions and with the safety of all in mind, there will be a family only cremation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations to Cancer Research may be made in memory of Joan at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/joanaudrey
or directed to GM Sharp Funeral Directors, 27a New Street, Pocklington.
Chapel visits with Joan are available strictly by appointment only, please contact GM Sharps on 01759 302205 to arrange.
Published in Pocklington Post on Aug. 18, 2020