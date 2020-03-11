|
|
|
TODD Joan Elizabeth Passed away on
2nd March 2020, aged 76 years.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mum & mother in law
of Andrew & Sarah,
loved grandma of Ruby & Gracie
and dear sister of Beryl.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Market Weighton on Thursday 19th March at 2:30 pm followed by interment at Market Weighton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place, Market Weighton.
Tel: 01430 871474
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 11, 2020