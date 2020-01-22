Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ollernshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ollernshaw

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Ollernshaw Notice
OLLERENSHAW Kathleen Peacefully in hospital on
11th January 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Willis, much loved mum of Jean and Philip, mother in law of Jon and
a devoted nana of Eve.
Funeral service at
Pocklington Methodist Church on Monday 3rd February at 2pm followed by interment at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Crohn's & Colitis UK and Pocklington Methodist Church.
No black please.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Funeral Directors, 27A New Street, Pocklington, Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -