|
|
|
OLLERENSHAW Kathleen Peacefully in hospital on
11th January 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Willis, much loved mum of Jean and Philip, mother in law of Jon and
a devoted nana of Eve.
Funeral service at
Pocklington Methodist Church on Monday 3rd February at 2pm followed by interment at Pocklington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Crohn's & Colitis UK and Pocklington Methodist Church.
No black please.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Funeral Directors, 27A New Street, Pocklington, Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020