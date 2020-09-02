|
|
|
Bradley Keith Passed away after a long illness on the 25th August 2020,
aged 76 years.
A loving husband of Rose,
father of Vicki and in law Matthew and loving Grandad of Bradley.
Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium on
Friday 4th September at 2.30pm. Keith will be passing through Pockthorpe and Kilham on his final journey. Due to the limited numbers able to attend, there will be a live webcast which will be available to log on to 5 minutes before the service.
Please log on to: https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Cojo5910
Password 203724.
Donations in Keith's memory will be gratefully received for the Bexley Wing, St James Hospital, Leeds.
All cheques to be sent to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
1 New Road, Driffield YO25 5DL. Tel: 01377 252222.
Published in Pocklington Post on Sept. 2, 2020