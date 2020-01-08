Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Milne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Milne

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Milne Notice
MILNE Malcolm Gordon Aged 76, peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice,
after a short but harrowing illness borne with dignity.
Dearly loved and loving
husband of Jill,
wonderful step-father to Fiona, dear brother of the late
David and Peter, a loved and respected brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 22 January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Leonard's Hospice would be much appreciated.
No black ties please.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -