MILNE Malcolm Gordon Aged 76, peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice,
after a short but harrowing illness borne with dignity.
Dearly loved and loving
husband of Jill,
wonderful step-father to Fiona, dear brother of the late
David and Peter, a loved and respected brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 22 January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations to St Leonard's Hospice would be much appreciated.
No black ties please.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020