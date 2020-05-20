Home

Margaret Slater

Margaret Slater Notice
SLATER Margaret Very sadly passed away on
May 7th 2020, in York Hospital,
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian, and much loved mum and doting nanna to Sophie, Luke, Joshua, Oliver, William and Annabelle.
She will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends.
Donations in memory of
Margaret to be made to
All Saints Church, Pocklington via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaretslater.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on May 20, 2020
