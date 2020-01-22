|
|
|
WOOD Marian Passed away peacefully at Woldhaven Residential Home on 17th January 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edric, much loved mum of Julie & Caroline, grandma of Mark &
the late Robert and great grandma of Harry.
Funeral service to be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday 3rd February
at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to be divided between Cancer Research & Woldhaven Residents Fund,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020