LIONEL Martin In York Hospital on 4th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Bronwen, father of Julian & Catherine
and grandfather of 6.
Funeral service to be held at
St Giles Church Bielby,
East Yorkshire on Monday 20th January at 10:00 am followed by cremation at York Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Lionel may be made to Myeloma UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
