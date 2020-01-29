|
SMITH Mary
(née Chapman) Passed away peacefully on
22nd January 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Ford and the late Arthur Smith
and a much loved mum,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 4th February
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 29, 2020