Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smith

Notice Condolences

Mary Smith Notice
SMITH Mary
(née Chapman) Passed away peacefully on
22nd January 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Ford and the late Arthur Smith
and a much loved mum,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 4th February
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -