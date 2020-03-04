|
|
|
BAILEY Maurice Peacefully on 19 February 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sandra, much loved dad of Paul and the late Jeremy, loving grandad to Lisa, Kerry and Jack and great grandad to Oscar, George and Kylian.
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Church,
Middleton on the Wolds, on Tuesday 10 March at 11am followed by interment in Middleton on the Wolds Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to Riverhead Hall Residential Home.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors
Tel 01759 302205
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 4, 2020