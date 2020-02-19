Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Pocklington
Maurice Jackson Notice
JACKSON Maurice Robert Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Marguerite, devoted father to Caroline & Louise, father in law to Ben and a very proud grandfather of
Georgia & Keira.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Thursday 27th February at 2:00pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
