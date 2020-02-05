|
|
|
CHATTERTON Michael John Peacefully in hospital on
25th January, aged 51 years.
Much loved husband of Helen, devoted dad of Benice, John and Kelly, loving grandad of Ava,
much loved son of Pat, very dear brother of Mark and Lisa and a dear brother in law, nephew,
uncle and friend.
Funeral service at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Thursday 20th February
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan.
Enquiries to Layton & Sons,
4 Church Side, Market Weighton, tel 01430 872468
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 5, 2020