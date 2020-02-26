Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
York Crematorium
Peter Carlton Notice
CARLTON PETER Formerly Sutton on Derwent & York.
Passed away peacefully at The William Wilberforce Residential Home, Pocklington
on 15th February 2020
aged 90 years.
Brother of Mary and the late James, Margaret, Helen
and John and father of Michael.

Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club,
a plate will be provided at
the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street,
Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
