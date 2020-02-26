|
CARLTON PETER Formerly Sutton on Derwent & York.
Passed away peacefully at The William Wilberforce Residential Home, Pocklington
on 15th February 2020
aged 90 years.
Brother of Mary and the late James, Margaret, Helen
and John and father of Michael.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club,
a plate will be provided at
the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street,
Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Feb. 26, 2020