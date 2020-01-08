|
|
|
YOUNG Peter Hamilton Aged 88, passed away
20th December 2019.
Please join the family for a service to celebrate a long life, well lived at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Friday 17th January at 10.30am and/or afterwards at the Plough Inn, Allerthorpe YO42 4RW.
No flowers please,
but a plate will be available
for donations to
The British Heart Foundation
and The Yorkshire Dales
Millennium Trust.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020