Robert Pickering

Robert Pickering Notice
PICKERING Robert (Bob) Suddenly in hospital on
25 December 2019 aged 91 years.
Dearest Dad of Sandra, father in law of Julian, beloved Grandad of Liza and Gemma and a much loved partner of Enis and her daughter Yvonne.
Funeral service at All Saints Church, Market Weighton on Monday 13 January at 1pm followed by interment at Market Weighton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between Northgate House and Market Weighton Church.
Enquiries to Layton & Sons Independent Funeral Directors 01430 872468.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
