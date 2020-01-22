|
Pickering Robert (BOB) Sandra, Julian, Liza, Gemma,
Enis and Yvonne would like to thank everyone that attended the funeral and sent messages of sympathy and support.
Grateful thanks to the
Rev'd Caroline Pinchbeck for a lovely service and to Gill and her staff at Layton & Son Funeral Directors for their kindness and sympathy at this difficult time.
Thanks to the Londesbrough Arms and Langlands for refreshments and for donations that have been sent in Bob's memory to
Northgate House and
All Saints Church.
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020