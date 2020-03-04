|
|
|
PARKER Rose Margaret Former teacher at
Pocklington Junior School.
Beloved wife of the late Gerry, much loved mum of John & Tim and a dear mother in law
& grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington, on Thursday 19th March at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to be divided between R.N.L.I. & Pocklington Church, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Mar. 4, 2020