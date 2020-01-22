|
|
|
HEBDEN Sidney Of Hayton, passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Carol,
loving father to Abi and
father in law to Gary.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Wednesday 29th January at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Jan. 22, 2020