|
|
|
Webb Thomas
(Tom) from Wilberfoss, York and previously Dewsbury.
Aged 88 years.
Died at Home on
October 13th 2020,
after a brave battle with illness.
Dearly loved father of Elaine,
father in law to Derick and loving companion to Shirley, Tom will be much missed by all his family.
Private family service at
Octon Crematorium on
October 28th at 3.30pm.
A celebration of Tom's life will
be arranged for a future date
No flowers please
however donations for research
for Prostate cancer would be gratefully received.
All enquiries directed to
Funeral director G M Sharp
tel 01759 302205
Published in Pocklington Post on Oct. 21, 2020