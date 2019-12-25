|
|
|
HUGHES Timothy John Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on
16th December 2019
aged 83 years.
A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather & brother.
Funeral service to be held at Pocklington Christian Fellowship Church on Thursday 9th January at 2:00 pm followed by interment at Pocklington Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Fund, a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Pocklington Post on Dec. 25, 2019