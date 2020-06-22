Adam Wayne McCormack
6/19/2020
Adam Wayne McCormack, 53, of Brodheadsville, passed away Friday, June 19 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the loving son of Elizabeth (Olivo) McCormack and the late Henry McCormack.
Adam was a radiation therapist for Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey. He enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his children and family. He was always the life of the party. Most of all, he was a loving and caring father, son, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his mother, Elizabeth, he is survived by a son, Myles McCormack of Brodheadsville; two daughters, Ciara McCormack and Jasmine McCormack, both of Hackensack, NJ; a brother, Henry D. McCormack and his companion Karen Duran of Pompton Lakes, NJ; a sister, Sheila Davis of Poughkeepsie, NY; and Christy Van Luvender.
A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
