Adam Wayne McCormack6/19/2020Adam Wayne McCormack, 53, of Brodheadsville, passed away Friday, June 19 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the loving son of Elizabeth (Olivo) McCormack and the late Henry McCormack.Adam was a radiation therapist for Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey. He enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his children and family. He was always the life of the party. Most of all, he was a loving and caring father, son, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.In addition to his mother, Elizabeth, he is survived by a son, Myles McCormack of Brodheadsville; two daughters, Ciara McCormack and Jasmine McCormack, both of Hackensack, NJ; a brother, Henry D. McCormack and his companion Karen Duran of Pompton Lakes, NJ; a sister, Sheila Davis of Poughkeepsie, NY; and Christy Van Luvender.A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville