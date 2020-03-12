|
Adell D. Henry
3/12/2020
Adell D. Henry, 70, of Tobyhanna, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of Bruce Henry, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage.
Born in Elmhurst, New York, she was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Mary (Janas) Cuiffo.
During her working career, Adell spent 22 years with the Tobyhanna Army Depot as an administrative assistant. She was a life member of the Coolbaugh Township Fire Company.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Keith James and his wife, Shannon of Henryville; daughter, Kristen Ford of Tobyhanna; sister-in-law, Margaret Cuiffo of Matawan, New Jersey; six beloved grandchildren: Alicia, Elijah, Sebastian, Jonah, Delilah, and Silas; niece, Meredith Kobstad and her husband, Gary; and nephew, Christopher Cuiffo and his wife, Pei. Adell was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Cuiffo.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Ralph Chubbuck will conduct a service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center C/O Cancer Center, 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, Pa 18301.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
